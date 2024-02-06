Entrepreneur program to be offered this fall at Cape Central

Itï¿½s a program heading to Central High School this fall, and it aims to teach students the ins and outs of starting and running a business.

Itï¿½s called Youth Entrepreneurs, or YE, and, a school official said, itï¿½s an exciting opportunity for students and for the business community of Cape Girardeau.

Tony Robinson, Cape Girardeau School District deputy superintendent of secondary education, said he learned of the program at a previous school district where he was an administrator, and liked what he saw.

ï¿½I thought it was a great opportunity for the students here at CHS because of the skills and experience theyï¿½ll learn,ï¿½ Robinson said. ï¿½I also like the companyï¿½s vision and their support.ï¿½

Robinson said the company, YE, will provide a staff member to coordinate the program, and YE ï¿½ a not-for-profit organization ï¿½ pays for that staff memberï¿½s training, for resources and materials, then provides support.

ï¿½The business department saw this as a good opportunity to integrate the entrepreneur course [already in place],ï¿½ Robinson said.

Students come up with an actual business idea they can play out in the school environment, Robinson said.

YE will then give students an opportunity to go up before a panel similar to the one seen on the television program ï¿½Shark Tank,ï¿½ except instead of trying to tear the idea apart, the panel will talk the student through all aspects of his or her idea, Robinson said.

Then YE will provide a small loan to the student to actualize the idea, and any money the student earns above the loan repayment is pure profit, Robinson said.

Then thereï¿½s the alumni network, he said.

Students can reach out to any YE graduate across the country, he said, and gain valuable insight, advice or just the knowledge another person has been through the program and seen success.

ï¿½Itï¿½s truly an amazing program,ï¿½ Robinson said, adding he wants the community to know about YEï¿½s opportunities for finding financial partners.

The faculty member who will coordinate the YE chapter at Central is Pam Pensel, wrapping up her 10th year teaching at CHS this month.

While the program is brand-new to her and to the school, she sees how important it is.

ï¿½I think in todayï¿½s world, there is so much more of a chance to become an entrepreneur, because of technology,ï¿½ Pensel said. ï¿½People are entrepreneurs now that 20 years ago never would have thought about having their own business.ï¿½

Pensel said she hopes students will be excited about it ï¿½ and maybe even get set on a trajectory that would put them into entrepreneurship.

ï¿½I think people donï¿½t realize what goes into a business ï¿½ thatï¿½ll be eye opening for the students, everything that goes into it,ï¿½ Pensel said. ï¿½Not only a passion for it but a business sense, and itï¿½s not easy. You talk to any business owner, particularly small, and theyï¿½ll tell you, this is almost a 24-hour-a-day job.ï¿½

Priscilla McInnes, area director for Missouri with Youth Entrepreneurs, explained the course is a year-long elective offered at the high school level.