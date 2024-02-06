Cape Girardeau’s entertainment scene has come a long way.

The city over the last decade-plus has added venues and events to a once very sleepy city. Once ridiculed by residents there was nothing to do, the city now has many more options for entertainment and activity.

Jay Knudtson said during the early years of his term as Cape Girardeau mayor, from 2002 to 2010, he was focused on the River Campus allowing Cape Girardeau to redevelop an area of town that was “in dire need of support.”

Since that time in 2007, when Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus opened near the riverfront, the city has added several entertainment venues. Among them:

Madison Jackson portrays Mother Superior on Thursday during a performance of "Sister Act" at the Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

From left, Mandy McLaughlin wins in a waterslide race against Jessica Crawford, 11, and Zoe McLaughlin, 11, on June 18 at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

casino

water park

children’s museum

petting zoo

newly opened entertainment venue, Dogwood Social House

trampoline park

escape-room business

several more festivals

downtown farmers market

sports complex

minor league baseball team

playland at the mall

new park amenities

For Knudtson, it all points back to the River Campus.

“The River Campus has become a real jewel for the City of Cape Girardeau,” he said. “Not only in terms of from a university standpoint and an increased enrollment we’ve had at the university, but from an entertainment offering.”

City leaders have focused on tourism as a strategy for growth. City manager Scott Meyer has said attracting people from outside the city has prevented major losses in sales tax revenue, as more people opt to shop online than in stores. But people who visit the city for entertainment or events will shop while they’re here. The city has been able to maintain a flat revenue base from sales tax.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of Southeast’s school of visual and performing arts, has been involved with the River Campus since 2007.

She has seen growth in the areas of the performing arts, which has created a need for more shows and larger shows, Weller-Stilson said.

“If you have more musical theatre majors, then you have to do bigger musicals,” she said. “If you have more dancers, then you have to have more dance concerts.”

Weller-Stilson said there has been an increased interest in performing arts at the school, which has also resulted in more shows for the public to enjoy.

“When we first moved here, we were at 107 (students) in 2007, for theater, and we are now right at about 207 (students) this past fall,” she said. “Not every area has seen that huge of a jump, but that particular department has.”

And Crisp Museum at the River Campus keeps expanding, she said.

Everywhere you look, Weller-Stilson said, the River Campus has grown.

“I don’t think we’ve hit our peak; I think there’ll be more audience members to get and more shows to do,” she added.

The rest of Cape Girardeau — specifically downtown — has been thriving as well.