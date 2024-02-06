Enter at own risk

Recruiting lifeguards has become an increasing challenge, reflecting a nationwide and even international shortage in a field once viewed as the iconic summer job.

Cape Girardeau city aquatics coordinator Robert Shanahan said the parks and recreation department has seen a decrease in lifeguard applications over the past five or six years.

Shanahan blames the decline on a number of factors, including everything from summer sports to the ability for area high school and college students to obtain other summer jobs that in some cases pay more.

The city has hired 70 lifeguards for next year, but ideally wants to hire another 30, he said Wednesday.

The city would like a total of 100 to allow more flexibility for scheduling for lifeguards, most of whom work part-time. "We want to have a little breathing room," Shanahan said.

Last year, the city had between 60 and 80 lifeguards, according to Shanahan.

The city employs lifeguards for both the Central Municipal Pool and Cape Splash water park. About 25 life guards man each shift at Cape Splash.

Only a handful of lifeguards are needed at any one time at the municipal pool.

Lifeguards may work four-hour shifts. Members of area high school swim teams often workout in the morning and then work as lifeguards in the afternoon, Shanahan said.

Lifeguards start at $9 per hour with the Cape Girardeau parks department. The city raised the wage last year in an effort to recruit lifeguards, he said.

But city officials will have to continue to look at wage rates as the minimum wage increases in the state of Missouri, Shanahan said.

The state's minimum wage is set to increase annually from its current $8.60 an hour until it reaches $12 an hour by 2023.

The city has taken several steps to better recruit lifeguards, who can be as young as 15 years old.

Cape Girardeau's parks department has relied more on social media and scheduled additional lifeguard certification classes, Shanahan said.

Applicants must receive certification in order to work as lifeguards.

The parks department also has recruited water slide attendants who show interest in taking the certification class and being trained as lifeguards, he said.

City officials are working with the Cape Girardeau School District to provide physical education credit for those involved in lifeguard training. Shanahan said the goal is to offer the credit starting this fall.