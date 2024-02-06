Enjoy live music, food trucks at Downtown Day Out event May 22

Find live music, poetry readings, food trucks and more at Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Flourish staff wanted to host an event showcasing Cape Girardeau's community and uniqueness, according to event planner Jamie Phillips.

"One thing Flourish staff considers with everything we do is community," Phillips said. "We're an awesome town with a great group of people. We really try to do events that bring people together."

Downtown Day Out will feature several events including a pottery demonstration, a "make and take" do-it-yourself wood project, as well as a vendor market.

From 4 to 8 p.m., food trucks will park at 301 Broadway. The food truck lineup includes Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Sandwich King and Ty's Summer Sno, among others.