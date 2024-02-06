All sections
NewsMay 14, 2021

Enjoy live music, food trucks at Downtown Day Out event May 22

Find live music, poetry readings, food trucks and more at Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Flourish staff wanted to host an event showcasing Cape Girardeau's community and uniqueness, according to event planner Jamie Phillips...

Monica Obradovic
Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 is showcasing the Cape Girardeau community.
Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 is showcasing the Cape Girardeau community.

Find live music, poetry readings, food trucks and more at Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Flourish staff wanted to host an event showcasing Cape Girardeau's community and uniqueness, according to event planner Jamie Phillips.

"One thing Flourish staff considers with everything we do is community," Phillips said. "We're an awesome town with a great group of people. We really try to do events that bring people together."

Downtown Day Out will feature several events including a pottery demonstration, a "make and take" do-it-yourself wood project, as well as a vendor market.

From 4 to 8 p.m., food trucks will park at 301 Broadway. The food truck lineup includes Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Sandwich King and Ty's Summer Sno, among others.

Flourish is a quarterly magazine geared toward highlighting the women of Southeast Missouri. Its publisher, Rust Communications, also publishes the Southeast Missourian.

In the past, the magazine has hosted events for women, but this year the staff wanted to do something different, Phillips said. Families and people of all ages are welcome.

"We hope this will be a great community event where people can see how amazing our community is and how many great businesses Cape Girardeau has to offer," Phillips said.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on www.eventbrite.com.

The Downtown Day Out itinerary includes:

  • A pottery demonstration by SEMO Clay Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peace Park
  • Live music by Sam + Jess from 10 a.m. to noon at Peace Park
  • Live art demonstration by Dave Pfanstiel and Friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peace Park
  • "Planting and Creating" by Arts Council of Southeast Missouri from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peace Park
  • Poetry reading by Mia Pohlman from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Peace Park
  • Live music by Lydia Gentry, electric violinist and vocalist from 5 to 7 p.m. at 301 Broadway.
