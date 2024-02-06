Ameren Missouri is requesting customers to be more conservative when using electricity and natural gas through Thursday because of harsh winter weather, however, rolling blackouts similar to those that occurred in western and southwestern Missouri are not expected.

According to Kevin Anders, vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Missouri, the electric grid and gas systems in the state are stable and operating well because of customers conserving energy.

“We issued a call for customers to practice conservation of energy early this morning, and there’s been a response to that. I think it’s helped our operation,” Anders said during a conference call Tuesday. “We’re using significantly less energy today (Tuesday) than we were this time yesterday, and I can say that the system is stable at this point in time. We do not anticipate having planned outages or rolling blackouts.”

Ameren published news releases Monday and Tuesday requesting customers conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday.

The request to reduce electricity use came from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the regional electric grid in the Midwest. Recommendations include setting thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, turning down thermostats even lower at night when sleeping, unplugging or turning off any non-essential appliances, avoiding the use of large appliances such as ovens and dryers and reducing temperatures on electric water heaters.