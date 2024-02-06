Endangered person advisory issued for Advance child

DEXTER, Mo. -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an Advance, Missouri, child.

The incident occurred on Oak Street in Advance. Authorities said Jackson Cole Morgan is 11 months old, and he could be with his biological mother, Gretchen Mollie Boston, 37.

Police said the current caregiver left for a short period of time to retrieve an item, leaving Morgan in the care of Boston. Upon the guardian's return, both Boston and Morgan were gone.