NewsJune 7, 2023
Endangered person advisory issued for Advance child
Southeast Missourian
DEXTER, Mo. -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an Advance, Missouri, child.

The incident occurred on Oak Street in Advance. Authorities said Jackson Cole Morgan is 11 months old, and he could be with his biological mother, Gretchen Mollie Boston, 37.

Police said the current caregiver left for a short period of time to retrieve an item, leaving Morgan in the care of Boston. Upon the guardian's return, both Boston and Morgan were gone.

Morgan is described as a white male, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, 20 to 25 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a gray onesie with "Boston" on the chest.

Boston is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Stoddard County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office at (573) 568-4654, ext. 2.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

