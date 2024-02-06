Worshippers traditionally flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, for the annual Easter sunrise service.

The tradition was disrupted this year by the spread of the coronavirus, and the same can be said at churches around the globe. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, however, there were a few people at the cross Sunday to conduct the service and share it with the masses.

Teresa Gilbert, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said the experience was “very different” from normal.

Gilbert said WSIL-TV livestreamed and broadcast the service. Although the service was completed outside, Gilbert said they were prepared to have the service inside due to the possibility of rain.

“It’s just been an amazing experience watching everybody pull together,” Gilbert said. “Not one of us could have done it by ourselves.”

The Rev. Steve McKeown, pastor emeritus at Christian Life Church in Herrin, Illinois, spoke at the service.

“Of all the crazy stuff that we’re having to deal with regard to COVID-19 and social distancing and families not able to gather, not able to celebrate graduation. ... It’s just like our world has come to this screeching halt and the message of Easter is a message of hope because the grave’s empty,” McKeown said of what he was trying to convey to viewers of the service. “That’s the central message.”

McKeown said attendance at a typical Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in recent years is a little more than 1,000 people.

First Baptist Jackson senior pastor Troy Richards blesses those in attendance at the church's drive-in service held Easter Sunday in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Worshiping within regulations

Many local churches were forced to rely on livestream software and in-church broadcasting systems throughout March to provide church services for members while abiding by safety regulations and government orders issued to encourage social distancing.

While conforming with statewide suggestions for social distancing, one local church attempted to bring everyone together while still keeping everyone apart by delivering Easter goodies Saturday and holding a drive-in Easter service Sunday.