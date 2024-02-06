All sections
February 25, 2019

Empty Bowls Banquet raises money for Salvation Army programs

An increase in prospective attendance prompted this year’s Salvation Army Empty Bowls Banquet to be held at Cape Bible Chapel rather than at the Salvation Army’s downtown facility, which Lt. Matthew Degonia said bodes well for his organization’s fundraising efforts...

Tyler Graef
Steve Schaffner, director of Southeast Missouri Music Academy, plucks his fiddle while singing to 17-month-old Gracelyn Cervantes on Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls Banquet fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Steve Schaffner, director of Southeast Missouri Music Academy, plucks his fiddle while singing to 17-month-old Gracelyn Cervantes on Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls Banquet fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.TYLER GRAEF

An increase in prospective attendance prompted this year’s Salvation Army Empty Bowls Banquet to be held at Cape Bible Chapel rather than at the Salvation Army’s downtown facility, which Lt. Matthew Degonia said bodes well for his organization’s fundraising efforts.

Midway through the event, Degonia said this year’s fundraiser was indeed larger than previous years, though there was not a specific tally immediately available.

“Since it’s bigger this year, we wanted a more central location for residents in Cape Girardeau, and there’s more parking here at Cape Bible Chapel, as well,” he said.

For a $12 donation at the door, attendees were served their choice of loaded broccoli potato soup or Mexican street corn soup, as well as cornbread and apple feta spinach salad and dessert. After the meal, attendees were able to choose a handmade bowl to take home as a memento. Degonia said all proceeds from the event would be used to further the Salvation Army’s community efforts in a variety of programs, including after-school programming and emergency social services.

The funds will also be used for the organization’s lunch program, Meals with Friends, which is scheduled to begin March 11.

Cape Girardeau resident Loretta Prater selects a handmade bowl from a table Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls Banquet fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau resident Loretta Prater selects a handmade bowl from a table Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls Banquet fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.TYLER GRAEF

“We’ve been able to actually increase our feeding program, and where we used to serve dinner, now we serve lunch, so people can come in and get a free meal Monday through Friday,” Degonia said. “But it’s not something where you have to be homeless or you have to be poor. It’s just a lunch.”

Cape Bible Chapel member Amber Cervantes said she and her family had attended the event in the past but came again this year to contribute to a good cause.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We wanted to support the people in the community who need help,” she said.

Southeast Missouri State University dietetic student George Warren, right, serves soup to attendees Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel.
Southeast Missouri State University dietetic student George Warren, right, serves soup to attendees Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Another attendee, Loretta Prater, said she learned of the event several years ago when working at Southeast Missouri State University.

“I just thought I’d come out and support them,” she said as she picked out a pink bowl with blue flowers.

The food was prepared by Southeast Missouri State University dietetics students, and instructors Joel Ramdial and Charlotte Cervantes said the annual event is a good opportunity for students to gain experience.

Sandra Trapp, center, reacts with joy as Steve Schaffner begins an impromptu rendition of "Happy Birthday" while providing musical accompaniment Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel. Trapp, who, with her husband, Elmer, left, used to lead the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army, turned 72 on Sunday.
Sandra Trapp, center, reacts with joy as Steve Schaffner begins an impromptu rendition of "Happy Birthday" while providing musical accompaniment Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel. Trapp, who, with her husband, Elmer, left, used to lead the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army, turned 72 on Sunday.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

“They get to take a lot of the knowledge they learned in the first few years of college and put them to good use,” Ramdial said. “Get them out of the classroom and into the community.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
