Empty Bowls Banquet raises money for Salvation Army programs

An increase in prospective attendance prompted this year’s Salvation Army Empty Bowls Banquet to be held at Cape Bible Chapel rather than at the Salvation Army’s downtown facility, which Lt. Matthew Degonia said bodes well for his organization’s fundraising efforts.

Midway through the event, Degonia said this year’s fundraiser was indeed larger than previous years, though there was not a specific tally immediately available.

“Since it’s bigger this year, we wanted a more central location for residents in Cape Girardeau, and there’s more parking here at Cape Bible Chapel, as well,” he said.

For a $12 donation at the door, attendees were served their choice of loaded broccoli potato soup or Mexican street corn soup, as well as cornbread and apple feta spinach salad and dessert. After the meal, attendees were able to choose a handmade bowl to take home as a memento. Degonia said all proceeds from the event would be used to further the Salvation Army’s community efforts in a variety of programs, including after-school programming and emergency social services.

The funds will also be used for the organization’s lunch program, Meals with Friends, which is scheduled to begin March 11.

Cape Girardeau resident Loretta Prater selects a handmade bowl from a table Sunday during the Salvation Army's Empty Bowls Banquet fundraiser at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

“We’ve been able to actually increase our feeding program, and where we used to serve dinner, now we serve lunch, so people can come in and get a free meal Monday through Friday,” Degonia said. “But it’s not something where you have to be homeless or you have to be poor. It’s just a lunch.”

Cape Bible Chapel member Amber Cervantes said she and her family had attended the event in the past but came again this year to contribute to a good cause.