Employee pay dispute leads to Kennett fire chief resignation

KENNETT, Mo. — Kennett Fire chief and Office of Emergency Management director Paul Spain resigned Tuesday night, citing employee pay issues.
Spain said a recent change in overtime pay affected fire department employees and the decisions made by "someone" had wreaked havoc for three consecutive pay periods.
"I would like to know, did the council vote to make these changes?" Spain asked. "Because if that is the case, then why were the department heads not notified so that we could once again try to tell our men and women to brace for more setbacks?"
Councilman Bill Palmer contended there had been no policy change.
Spain disagreed and also said several employees had insurance premiums held out of their paychecks for a third time in one month, which should not occur.
Spain did say that during a Human Resources Committee meeting, he was told it may take three to four weeks to get this issue resolved.
Palmer replied, "This is only week one since we had that meeting where I said it would possibly take three to four weeks to get everything lined out."
Spain ultimately tendered his resignation.
Council members continued the discussion, with Councilman James Waynick contending the city should compensate employees affected by the changes.
Other council members, including Lisa Morris and Jake McKuin, also expressed their disappointment with the situation.
"I know I was never aware of any policy change," Morris said. "And if that is how things have been all this time, everyone deserved to know, so that they could be prepared or at least expect the shortage."
McKuin said he believed the city should pay employees the money that was the cause of Spain's resignation.
Council members reviewed the city's policy and learned it had errors that possibly caused the issues.
McKuin made a motion to change the policy so that it clearly states these employees will be paid for their lost wages.
The entire council voted in favor of the motion, but Palmer opted out, abstaining from casting a vote.
