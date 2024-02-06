Employee pay dispute leads to Kennett fire chief resignation

KENNETT, Mo. — Kennett Fire chief and Office of Emergency Management director Paul Spain resigned Tuesday night, citing employee pay issues.

Spain said a recent change in overtime pay affected fire department employees and the decisions made by "someone" had wreaked havoc for three consecutive pay periods.

"I would like to know, did the council vote to make these changes?" Spain asked. "Because if that is the case, then why were the department heads not notified so that we could once again try to tell our men and women to brace for more setbacks?"

Councilman Bill Palmer contended there had been no policy change.

Spain disagreed and also said several employees had insurance premiums held out of their paychecks for a third time in one month, which should not occur.

Spain did say that during a Human Resources Committee meeting, he was told it may take three to four weeks to get this issue resolved.

Palmer replied, "This is only week one since we had that meeting where I said it would possibly take three to four weeks to get everything lined out."