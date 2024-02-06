All sections
NewsOctober 31, 2017

Employee arrested after racist graffiti, arson at church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Federal prosecutors said a church maintenance worker set a fire and spray-painted racist graffiti on a predominantly black Kansas City church in order to cover up a theft. Nathaniel Nelson was charged Monday with arson. He was a member and employee of the Concord Fortress of Hope church and its cultural center, where the arson and graffiti were discovered early Sunday...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Federal prosecutors said a church maintenance worker set a fire and spray-painted racist graffiti on a predominantly black Kansas City church in order to cover up a theft.

Nathaniel Nelson was charged Monday with arson. He was a member and employee of the Concord Fortress of Hope church and its cultural center, where the arson and graffiti were discovered early Sunday.

Investigators said sprinklers quickly extinguished an intentionally set fire in an office. Graffiti on the church included a racial slur and "KKK."

According to a federal affidavit, Nelson told investigators he was at the church to do drugs and he tried to steal money. He told investigators he spray-painted the graffiti to throw off investigators.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

