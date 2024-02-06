Former U.S. representative Jo Ann Emerson’s congressional papers will be donated to Southeast Missouri State University’s Special Collections and Archives in Kent Library, according to university officials.
A celebration is planned at 3 p.m. Saturday in Academic Hall’s Show Me Room, room 101, near the front entrance.
More than 100 boxes of materials are included in Emerson’s congressional papers. They contain news releases, correspondence, speeches, election certificates and more.
More than 11,000 photographs also are included, according to a university news release.
Special Collections librarian Roxanne Dunn said in the release this is the first set of congressional papers in the Kent archives.
Emerson represented Missouri’s 8th congressional district from 1996 to 2013.
Pertinent address:
Kent Library, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.