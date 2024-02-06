Former U.S. representative Jo Ann Emerson’s congressional papers will be donated to Southeast Missouri State University’s Special Collections and Archives in Kent Library, according to university officials.

A celebration is planned at 3 p.m. Saturday in Academic Hall’s Show Me Room, room 101, near the front entrance.

More than 100 boxes of materials are included in Emerson’s congressional papers. They contain news releases, correspondence, speeches, election certificates and more.

More than 11,000 photographs also are included, according to a university news release.