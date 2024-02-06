Emerson Bridge will have major repairs in '19

Major repairs will be made next year to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which will require limiting or closing access to Fountain Street near the span, city and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said.

City engineer Casey Brunke termed it "emergency repairs" in an agenda report to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

But Timothy Pickett, MoDOT project manager, said the situation does not pose a risk to motorists.

Pickett said the modular, metal joint connecting the nearly 15-year-old bridge over the Mississippi River to the roadway on the Missouri side is not functioning properly. "It can no longer expand," he said.

The project will involve tearing up the approach pavement, replacing the joint, repairing the back wall of the bridge's concrete, west abutment, and repaving the approach roadway, Pickett said.

The joint problem and expansion and contraction caused by weather has resulted in the need to make repairs to the abutment, according to Pickett.

Estimated costs for the project have not been finalized, he said.

MoDOT plans to let bids on the project in January. Pickett said February would be the earliest that a contractor could start work on the project, which will require closing two traffic lanes on the bridge at a time.