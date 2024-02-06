Emerson Bridge will have major repairs in '19

Major repairs will be made next year to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which will require limiting or closing access to Fountain Street near the span, city and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said.
City engineer Casey Brunke termed it "emergency repairs" in an agenda report to the Cape Girardeau City Council.
But Timothy Pickett, MoDOT project manager, said the situation does not pose a risk to motorists.
Pickett said the modular, metal joint connecting the nearly 15-year-old bridge over the Mississippi River to the roadway on the Missouri side is not functioning properly. "It can no longer expand," he said.
The project will involve tearing up the approach pavement, replacing the joint, repairing the back wall of the bridge's concrete, west abutment, and repaving the approach roadway, Pickett said.
The joint problem and expansion and contraction caused by weather has resulted in the need to make repairs to the abutment, according to Pickett.
Estimated costs for the project have not been finalized, he said.
MoDOT plans to let bids on the project in January. Pickett said February would be the earliest that a contractor could start work on the project, which will require closing two traffic lanes on the bridge at a time.
Brunke said, "Traffic over the bridge will be head-to-head during the repairs, necessitating the access restrictions on Fountain Street and closure."
Pickett said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow for the repair work.
"We will close one side (of the bridge lanes) at a time," he said.
Brunke said the project could take two months to complete, but Pickett said he doesn't have a project timetable yet.
Work could take four months to complete, Pickett said.
Brunke said Fountain Street at Highway 74 could be shut down entirely to accommodate the project or traffic may be limited to right-in/right-out movements.
The MoDOT contractor will be responsible for handling traffic access and providing traffic-control signage, Brunke said.
