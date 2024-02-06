All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 18, 2018

Emerson Bridge will have major repairs in '19

Major repairs will be made next year to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which will require limiting or closing access to Fountain Street near the span, city and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said. City engineer Casey Brunke termed it "emergency repairs" in an agenda report to the Cape Girardeau City Council...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
A truck drives down Fountain Street toward Shawnee Parkway on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is visible in the background.
A truck drives down Fountain Street toward Shawnee Parkway on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is visible in the background.KASSI JACKSON

Major repairs will be made next year to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which will require limiting or closing access to Fountain Street near the span, city and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said.

City engineer Casey Brunke termed it "emergency repairs" in an agenda report to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

But Timothy Pickett, MoDOT project manager, said the situation does not pose a risk to motorists.

Pickett said the modular, metal joint connecting the nearly 15-year-old bridge over the Mississippi River to the roadway on the Missouri side is not functioning properly. "It can no longer expand," he said.

The project will involve tearing up the approach pavement, replacing the joint, repairing the back wall of the bridge's concrete, west abutment, and repaving the approach roadway, Pickett said.

The joint problem and expansion and contraction caused by weather has resulted in the need to make repairs to the abutment, according to Pickett.

Estimated costs for the project have not been finalized, he said.

MoDOT plans to let bids on the project in January. Pickett said February would be the earliest that a contractor could start work on the project, which will require closing two traffic lanes on the bridge at a time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brunke said, "Traffic over the bridge will be head-to-head during the repairs, necessitating the access restrictions on Fountain Street and closure."

Pickett said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow for the repair work.

"We will close one side (of the bridge lanes) at a time," he said.

Brunke said the project could take two months to complete, but Pickett said he doesn't have a project timetable yet.

Work could take four months to complete, Pickett said.

Brunke said Fountain Street at Highway 74 could be shut down entirely to accommodate the project or traffic may be limited to right-in/right-out movements.

The MoDOT contractor will be responsible for handling traffic access and providing traffic-control signage, Brunke said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy