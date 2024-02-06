All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2019

Emerson Bridge reopens

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau has been reopened following a collision with a barge that prompted temporary closure Friday, according to Missouri Department of Transportation. The bridge reopened to traffic at 7:45 a.m. Saturday...

Joshua Hartwig
The Bill Emerson Bridge stands Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
The Bill Emerson Bridge stands Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau has been reopened following a collision with a barge that prompted temporary closure Friday, according to Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge reopened to traffic at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The collision happened at about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Mark Shelton said Saturday morning.

Bridge inspection was completed at 7:13 a.m. Saturday and no damage was found, Shelton said.

“I can’t recall a barge hitting the [Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge],” he said. “ A couple years ago we had one that hit the Chester Bridge, and within the last two or three years we’ve had one or two [barges] that have hit the Caruthersville Bridge.”

Shelton said the cause of Friday’s collision is unknown at this time.

