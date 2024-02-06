Emerson Bridge reopens

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau has been reopened following a collision with a barge that prompted temporary closure Friday, according to Missouri Department of Transportation.
The bridge reopened to traffic at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
The collision happened at about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Mark Shelton said Saturday morning.
Bridge inspection was completed at 7:13 a.m. Saturday and no damage was found, Shelton said.
“I can’t recall a barge hitting the [Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge],” he said. “ A couple years ago we had one that hit the Chester Bridge, and within the last two or three years we’ve had one or two [barges] that have hit the Caruthersville Bridge.”
Shelton said the cause of Friday’s collision is unknown at this time.
