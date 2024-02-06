All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2019

Emerson Bridge closed because of barge collision

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge (Route 74) in Cape Girardeau over the Mississippi River is closed due to a barge hitting the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection of the bridge is complete.

Southeast Missourian
Rays of light shine through a clouded sky behind the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Jan. 22, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
Rays of light shine through a clouded sky behind the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Jan. 22, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection of the bridge is complete.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials announced the closure at about 9:20 Friday night and said the bridge would remain closed until an inspection could be performed to ensure the bridge's structural integrity.

