Emerson Bridge closed because of barge collision

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge (Route 74) in Cape Girardeau over the Mississippi River is closed due to a barge hitting the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection of the bridge is complete.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials announced the closure at about 9:20 Friday night and said the bridge would remain closed until an inspection could be performed to ensure the bridge's structural integrity.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.