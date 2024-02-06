Emerson Bridge approach reduced for repairs

Highway 74/Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge approach in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane in each direction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews remove a bump along the bridge approach. The work will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.