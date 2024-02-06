Emergency vet clinic in Scott City closes; lack of personnel cited

The only 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic in the Cape Girardeau area, the Animal Emergency Center in Scott City, has closed, but it wasn't for lack of anything other than veterinary help, said owner Steve Williams.

Williams, a veterinarian who owns four Animal Health Center veterinary-clinic facilities in addition to the emergency center, said the emergency center opened in 2009 with a vision of providing after-hours care and emergency services for pets.

For several years, the clinic was moving along well, but in the last two years, it was a struggle to staff shifts every weeknight and all weekend long, he said.

In November, the clinic discontinued weeknight operations, staying open only Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, plus holidays, Williams said.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the other veterinarian who worked at the clinic gave notice.

One concern is veterinary medicine does not have nurse practitioners, he said. A licensed veterinarian is required to diagnose issues, prescribe and administer treatments.

Recruitment of new veterinarians is tough in rural areas as well, Williams said, because salaries aren't as competitive in Cape Girardeau as they would be in Kansas City or St. Louis, and veterinary school is expensive.

Williams said he received no applicants on his last job posting, even offering a $10,000 signing bonus, which he said typically isn't done in veterinary medicine.

"I advertised locally, regionally, at schools that touch Missouri borders, looking for people wanting to come to Missouri," Williams said, but applicants typically would rather stay in a bigger market.

"For our patients, it's unfortunate," Williams said.

Scheduling was the main concern, however, Williams said.

"It's been a tough deal," he said. "I've subsidized this thing from the beginning; it never made money."

It's not about the money, Williams said, but there is a lack of veterinary support.

"I've got four other locations, six veterinarians running them. We're having to fill 24 shifts each month, and there have been 10 to 12 openings I haven't been able to fill," Williams said.