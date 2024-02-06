All sections
NewsMay 5, 2021

Emergency pet care options dwindle throughout region

Before The Animal Emergency Center closed in 2017, Southeast Missouri pet owners had only one option for emergency pet care in the region. Now, the closest 24-hour emergency pet clinic is in the St. Louis area. When the Animal Emergency Center of Southeast Missouri in Scott City closed, several local animal hospitals rallied together for after-hours care...

Monica Obradovic
Dr. Sean Byrd pets Coco, an 8-week-old goldendoodle, as the puppy eats a treat out of Callie Lashley's hand after a veterinary visit May 4, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Sean Byrd pets Coco, an 8-week-old goldendoodle, as the puppy eats a treat out of Callie Lashley's hand after a veterinary visit May 4, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Before The Animal Emergency Center closed in 2017, Southeast Missouri pet owners had only one option for emergency pet care in the region.

Now, the closest 24-hour emergency pet clinic is in the St. Louis area.

When the Animal Emergency Center of Southeast Missouri in Scott City closed, several local animal hospitals rallied together for after-hours care.

If a pet owner calls most animal care centers in the region, they will be dispatched to a different number that will connect them to a veterinarian on call. However, the animal may still not be seen by a vet if it is not a client the participating hospitals or clinics.

For a list of local pet clinic options for after-hour emergencies see this story on semissourian.com

Below is a list of local pet clinic options for after-hour emergencies.

Pet care locations with after-hour care for clients and non-clients

  • Cross Point Animal Hospital

2601 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-0070

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

  • Cape Small Animal Clinic

210 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-5073

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Pet care locations with after-hour care for established clients

  • Scott City Animal Clinic

1904 Main St. in Scott City

(573) 264-3455

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

  • Skyview Animal Clinic

2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-6283

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

  • Deer Ridge Animal Hospital

1807 N. High St. in Jackson

(573) 243-3200

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

  • Dogwood Veterinary Hospital

1208 W. Cape Rock Drive, No. 2600, in Cape Girardeau

(573) 335-6590

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

  • LaCroix Pet Hospital

2984 County Road 620 in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-1366

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

  • Heartland Veterinary Care

2612 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson

(573) 243-7260

Open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays; 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

  • Jackson Veterinary Clinic

3839 MO-72 in Jackson

(573) 243-3916

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Pet care locations with no after-hour emergency pet care

  • Tilsit Road Animal Clinic

2009 County Road 335 in Jackson

(573) 243-2010

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

  • Hillcrest Animal Hospital

1904 S. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri

(573) 785-1471

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Local News
