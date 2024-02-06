Emergency pet care options dwindle throughout region

Before The Animal Emergency Center closed in 2017, Southeast Missouri pet owners had only one option for emergency pet care in the region.
Now, the closest 24-hour emergency pet clinic is in the St. Louis area.
When the Animal Emergency Center of Southeast Missouri in Scott City closed, several local animal hospitals rallied together for after-hours care.
If a pet owner calls most animal care centers in the region, they will be dispatched to a different number that will connect them to a veterinarian on call. However, the animal may still not be seen by a vet if it is not a client the participating hospitals or clinics.
Below is a list of local pet clinic options for after-hour emergencies.
2601 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau
(573) 334-0070
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
210 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau
(573) 334-5073
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
1904 Main St. in Scott City
(573) 264-3455
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau
(573) 334-6283
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
1807 N. High St. in Jackson
(573) 243-3200
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
1208 W. Cape Rock Drive, No. 2600, in Cape Girardeau
(573) 335-6590
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
2984 County Road 620 in Cape Girardeau
(573) 334-1366
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
2612 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson
(573) 243-7260
Open from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays; 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
3839 MO-72 in Jackson
(573) 243-3916
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
2009 County Road 335 in Jackson
(573) 243-2010
Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
1904 S. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri
(573) 785-1471
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
