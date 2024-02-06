Emergency pet care options dwindle throughout region

Before The Animal Emergency Center closed in 2017, Southeast Missouri pet owners had only one option for emergency pet care in the region.

Now, the closest 24-hour emergency pet clinic is in the St. Louis area.

When the Animal Emergency Center of Southeast Missouri in Scott City closed, several local animal hospitals rallied together for after-hours care.

If a pet owner calls most animal care centers in the region, they will be dispatched to a different number that will connect them to a veterinarian on call. However, the animal may still not be seen by a vet if it is not a client the participating hospitals or clinics.

Pet care locations with after-hour care for clients and non-clients

Cross Point Animal Hospital

2601 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-0070

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Cape Small Animal Clinic

210 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-5073

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Pet care locations with after-hour care for established clients

Scott City Animal Clinic

1904 Main St. in Scott City

(573) 264-3455

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Skyview Animal Clinic

2139 Megan Drive in Cape Girardeau

(573) 334-6283

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Deer Ridge Animal Hospital

1807 N. High St. in Jackson