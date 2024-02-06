Emergency gas line repairs ongoing in Jackson

Emergeny repairs to a natural gas line are affecting traffic in Jackson.
According to a social media post, Liberty Utilities officials notified the city of the necessary repairs at the intersection of Route D and Tanglewood near the campus of Jackson Middle School located on the northwest side of Jackson.
Liberty crews have been dispatched to the area and were beginning the repairs Thursday morning. As a result, westbound traffic on Route D will be impacted for the duration of the repairs. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to follow all posted signs and to avoid the work area if possible.
All other public services and utilities (water, sewer, and electric) are operating as normal.
