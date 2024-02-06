Emergency declared, but aircraft lands in Cape without incident

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft was able to land without incident Wednesday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport after a mechanical malfunction.
A landing gear on the Saratoga aircraft reportedly malfunctioned, prompting the unidentified pilot to declare an emergency.
Airport manager Katrina Amos said control tower personnel issued an Alert 2, which requires an emergency response.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, but Amos said the pilot landed the aircraft "without any issue."
"They were prepared to assist with any incident," she noted.
The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m.
The pilot was the only person on the plane.
