Embattled St. Louis prosecutor Gardner resigns

ST. LOUIS -- Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city's first Black prosecutor and a Democrat, announced Thursday that she will resign, following allegations of negligence and calls for her ouster by Republican leaders.

In a letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson released by Gardner's office, she said she will step aside effective June 1. Parson in a statement said he will immediately begin looking for a replacement and he is "committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City's criminal justice system."

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey took legal steps to remove Gardner from office in February. Bailey said too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner's watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed and the prosecutor's office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.

Gardner said Bailey's efforts to remove her were politically and racially motivated. A hearing on whether Gardner should be removed had been scheduled for September.

Gardner's resignation letter also cited legislative efforts on a bill that would allow Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of her responsibilities.

"It is hard to think of a more direct or brutal assault on our democracy ..." she wrote.

"Since day one of my tenure as Circuit Attorney, I have experienced attacks on my reforms, on my judgment, on my integrity, on my prosecutorial discretion, on my responsibility to direct the limited resources of this office and more," Gardner said in her letter.

"Some of these attacks seem designed to stop the office from functioning, at the expense of public safety," Gardner said.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said Gardner called him a few days ago to assess the probability of lawmakers passing the bill by their May 12 deadline.

She began talks with Republican Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden about the possibility of resigning when she realized if she didn't, the bill likely would become law and hamstring her and future prosecutors, Rizzo said.

Republicans "were completely dialed in on attacking Kim Gardner for her methods," Rizzo said. He said laws dealing with the St. Louis prosecutor's office are no longer needed, and he thinks Senate Republicans agree.

Republican House leaders Thursday released a statement pressuring the GOP-led Senate to act on the bill anyway, arguing that even with Gardner gone "the criminal justice system in St. Louis remains in critical need of reform and support."

Rizzo said Gardner had planned to announce her resignation Wednesday but delayed after an assistant prosecutor in her office died in a fiery crash around 5 p.m.

Bailey said he wants Gardner to leave immediately.