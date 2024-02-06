All sections
NewsNovember 13, 2023

Embattled Missouri House speaker hires a former House speaker who pleaded guilty to assault

Republican Speaker Dean Plocher's hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton is "a gross affront to survivors of domestic violence," Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Thursday...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press
Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, a Republican, speaks to reporters during a news conference, Feb. 9, 2023, in the House Lounge of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri's troubled House speaker is getting blowback after he hired another former House speaker who had pleaded guilty to assault to be his chief of staff. Plocher's Democratic counterpart on Thursday, Nov. 9, called his hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton "a gross affront to survivors of domestic violence."
Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, a Republican, speaks to reporters during a news conference, Feb. 9, 2023, in the House Lounge of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri's troubled House speaker is getting blowback after he hired another former House speaker who had pleaded guilty to assault to be his chief of staff. Plocher's Democratic counterpart on Thursday, Nov. 9, called his hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton "a gross affront to survivors of domestic violence."(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s troubled House speaker is getting blowback after he hired another former House speaker who had pleaded guilty to assault to be his chief of staff.

Republican Speaker Dean Plocher’s hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton is “a gross affront to survivors of domestic violence,” Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Thursday.

Jetton in 2011 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault while admitting he hit and choked a woman during a sexual encounter in November 2009. He was sentenced to probation.

“The speaker’s hiring of a man who pleaded guilty to assault for hitting and choking a woman during a sexual encounter is a gross affront to domestic violence survivors,” Quade said in a statement. “An admitted abuser of women has no business holding a position of influence in the Missouri House, and his hiring marks a failure of both judgment and leadership by the speaker.”

Associated Press emails seeking comment from Plocher were not returned late last week.

Jetton was on the Bollinger County (Missouri) Commission from 1996 to 2000, when he was elected to the Missouri House.

Jetton served as House speaker from 2005 until January 2009, when he was prevented from running for office again because of term limits.

He left the House while under federal investigation on a bribery allegation. He testified before a grand jury in 2010 but never was indicted.

Plocher announced a full reorganization and new staff in October after The Missouri Independent first reported Plocher had received state reimbursement for years of travel expenses that he originally paid for out of his campaign fund and not his own pocket.

Plocher has been reimbursing the House, but that was not enough to fend off calls for him to resign by fellow House Republicans. So far, he has resisted.

