COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s troubled House speaker is getting blowback after he hired another former House speaker who had pleaded guilty to assault to be his chief of staff.

Republican Speaker Dean Plocher’s hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton is “a gross affront to survivors of domestic violence,” Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Thursday.

Jetton in 2011 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault while admitting he hit and choked a woman during a sexual encounter in November 2009. He was sentenced to probation.

“The speaker’s hiring of a man who pleaded guilty to assault for hitting and choking a woman during a sexual encounter is a gross affront to domestic violence survivors,” Quade said in a statement. “An admitted abuser of women has no business holding a position of influence in the Missouri House, and his hiring marks a failure of both judgment and leadership by the speaker.”

Associated Press emails seeking comment from Plocher were not returned late last week.