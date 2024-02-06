Embattled Missouri governor proposes more cuts to colleges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens proposed another round of cuts to public colleges and universities Monday during a budget announcement that also marked his first public appearance since acknowledging an extramarital affair nearly two weeks ago.

While unveiling a recommended $28.8 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins in July, the Republican governor said increased spending on health care "means we have to tighten up in other areas of government and spend less money." He cited growth in "administrative costs" at many universities while recommending a 10-percent reduction compared to the amount higher education institutions originally were budgeted to get during the current year.

Greitens attempted to focus on the budget during the news conference at his Capitol office, but reporters repeatedly asked him about the affair he first acknowledged Jan. 10 after a report by television station KMOV.

As was the case in a Saturday interview with The Associated Press, Greitens did not directly answer repeated questions from reporters Monday over whether there is any truth to allegations he took a partially nude photo of the woman. He said there was "no photograph for blackmail," one of the claims made in a secretly-recorded conversation between the woman and her then-husband.

Greitens described his annual spending plan as a "common-sense conservative budget."

"We're watching out for the tax dollars of the people of Missouri, making important investments in Missouri's future and also making the tough choices that are necessary to make sure that we don't burden Missouri's children with debt," he said.