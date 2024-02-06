All sections
NewsMarch 28, 2024
Embattled Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks reelection amid legal turmoil
By Bob Miller and Christopher Borro ~ Southeast Missourian
By Bob Miller and Christopher Borro ~ Southeast Missourian
Wavis Jordan
Wavis Jordan

Suspended Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan is running for reelection amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to oust him from office.

Jordan added his name to the list of candidates seeking office before filing deadline Tuesday, March 26.

The AG’s office filed a Quo Warranto filing with the court Feb. 8 seeking to remove Jordan from office, alleging he engaged in misconduct and failed to perform his duties by entering the wrong cause of death for three people; failed to properly investigate the causes and manners of death of several individuals; failed to take the necessary steps to be prepared to investigate deaths; failed to obtain blood from two individuals who died in separate motor vehicle wrecks; and solicited family members regarding funeral arrangements of a deceased person.

Shortly after the attorney general’s filing was entered into the court system, Jordan, when contacted by a newspaper reporter, said he didn’t want to comment, adding, "I don’t know if this is a racial issue or what."

When reached by a newspaper reporter Wednesday, March 27, for questions regarding his reasons for running for reelection, Jordan told the reporter he would send a written statement to the newspaper. He didn’t say when he would do so.

In addition to the state’s case to remove Jordan from office, the AG also filed criminal charges that allege he falsified three documents, all Class E felonies; and a misdemeanor that he stole less than $20 from a deceased person’s wallet.

In the hours after the Quo Warranto was filed, a judge suspended Jordan from operating as the coroner, saying Jordan was not to go into the office or do anything in the official capacity of the coroner.

Cape Girardeau County continues to pay Jordan while he is prohibited from working. An additional deputy coroner was hired to help handle the workload. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the work of the coroner’s office while Jordan works through his court battles.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

