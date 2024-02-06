Suspended Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan is running for reelection amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to oust him from office.

Jordan added his name to the list of candidates seeking office before filing deadline Tuesday, March 26.

The AG’s office filed a Quo Warranto filing with the court Feb. 8 seeking to remove Jordan from office, alleging he engaged in misconduct and failed to perform his duties by entering the wrong cause of death for three people; failed to properly investigate the causes and manners of death of several individuals; failed to take the necessary steps to be prepared to investigate deaths; failed to obtain blood from two individuals who died in separate motor vehicle wrecks; and solicited family members regarding funeral arrangements of a deceased person.

Shortly after the attorney general’s filing was entered into the court system, Jordan, when contacted by a newspaper reporter, said he didn’t want to comment, adding, "I don’t know if this is a racial issue or what."