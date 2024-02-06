Emails reveal conflict over Missouri LGBTQ history exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri State Museum employees tried to defend an LGBTQ history exhibit to state officials before it was removed from the state Capitol after being displayed only four days, according to emails between museum and state officials.

Museum director Tiffany Patterson wrote in an email hours before the exhibit was removed she was trying to build a team of co-workers "to hold the division and department's feet to the fire if this goes south," The Kansas City Star reported.

"If we want to be inclusive, we need to practice what we preach," Patterson wrote to a Missouri State Parks colleague Sept. 1, the day the exhibit explaining the history of the gay rights movement in Kansas City was taken down.

The removal came after some Republican lawmakers questioned the display, with one legislative aide suggesting the installation was "pushing the LGBT agenda" with "in-your-face banners."

The exhibit was later reopened in another state building blocks from the Capitol.

Some Democrats, lawmakers and museum and history officials have criticized the move, but Republican Gov. Mike Parson and his administration have not shown any inclination to reverse it.

The Parson administration has said the exhibit was removed because the museum did not follow state law and get approval from the Board of Public Buildings before installing the display.