Email breach at Perry County Memorial may have exposed patient data

A pair of employee email accounts at Perry County Memorial Hospital were reportedly accessed without authorization recently, potentially exposing private patient information of “some individuals,” according to the hospital.

A statement released Monday by the Perryville, Missouri, hospital said the email accounts were accessed on or about Aug. 23. The hospital is notifying individuals whose personal information may have been exposed.

“Fortunately, the incident was limited to only two employee email accounts,” according to the statement, which said the unauthorized email access did not affect the hospital’s overall medical, billing or human resources records systems.

There have been no reports of identity theft as a result of the incident, according to the hospital.

“PCMH promptly responded to this incident, changing passwords to block suspicious activity and unauthorized access,” the hospital said in its statement. “In an abundance of caution, outside technical experts were retained to help with investigating the incident in order to evaluate the full nature and scope of any potential access to ensure there was no access to individual personal information.”