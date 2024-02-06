All sections
NewsJune 6, 2020

EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through June

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Weekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among others.

East Missouri Action Agency, a not-for-profit agency based in Park Hills, Missouri, is partnering with Proffer Produce, also in Park Hills, which thanks to USDA funding can supply fresh produce to food pantries and organizations with missions to support vulnerable populations, said Gina Harper Martin with EMAA.

Area coordinator Shanna Yount arranged the food box distribution among EMAA's 8-county service region. Approximately 1,400 boxes of fresh produce are going out to households in the region, according to a news release.

"We really feel that now is a time to take action," Yount said in the release. "The families in our communities are struggling to make ends meet now more than ever during this pandemic. This 25-pound produce box has relieved several folks of the burden of not knowing what they are going to do for their next meal."

Since the program began May 19, the Cape Girardeau EMAA office at 1111 Linden Street has provided the community with about 23,000 pounds of fresh produce, the release stated.

Distribution is from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays only through June 30, at the Cape Girardeau location. Boxes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

No registration is required.

The Missouri National Guard is providing assistance unloading the produce company's shipments and reloading individual boxes into vehicles, the release stated.

EMAA also distributes food at noon Tuesdays at Perry County Head Start, 104 North French Lane in Perryville, and at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Bollinger County Head Start Center, 160 Highway 34 East in Marble Hill, Missouri.

More information is at facebook.com/East-Missouri-Action-Agency-332043483511063.

Local News
