EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through June

Weekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among others.

East Missouri Action Agency, a not-for-profit agency based in Park Hills, Missouri, is partnering with Proffer Produce, also in Park Hills, which thanks to USDA funding can supply fresh produce to food pantries and organizations with missions to support vulnerable populations, said Gina Harper Martin with EMAA.

Area coordinator Shanna Yount arranged the food box distribution among EMAA's 8-county service region. Approximately 1,400 boxes of fresh produce are going out to households in the region, according to a news release.

"We really feel that now is a time to take action," Yount said in the release. "The families in our communities are struggling to make ends meet now more than ever during this pandemic. This 25-pound produce box has relieved several folks of the burden of not knowing what they are going to do for their next meal."

Since the program began May 19, the Cape Girardeau EMAA office at 1111 Linden Street has provided the community with about 23,000 pounds of fresh produce, the release stated.