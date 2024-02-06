Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, has made a name for himself as a rockabilly singer and Elvis Presley impersonator, and Sunday night, he’ll perform on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” a show hosted by Melissa McCarthy that spotlights talented children from across the United States.
Watkins made the announcement on his Facebook page earlier this week.
The show will air at 6 p.m. on NBC, the post stated.
Watkins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2017, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
