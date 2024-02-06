All sections
NewsMay 15, 2020

Elvis Presley impersonator Finley Watkins to appear on 'Little Big Shots'

Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, has made a name for himself as a rockabilly singer and Elvis Presley impersonator, and Sunday night, he’ll perform on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” a show hosted by Melissa McCarthy that spotlights talented children from across the United States...

Southeast Missourian
Finley Watkins, then 8, poses for photos as Elvis Presley on Aug. 16, 2016, in Dexter, Missouri. Watkins has been performing as Presley since he was 5 years old.
Finley Watkins, then 8, poses for photos as Elvis Presley on Aug. 16, 2016, in Dexter, Missouri. Watkins has been performing as Presley since he was 5 years old.Southeast Missourian File

Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, has made a name for himself as a rockabilly singer and Elvis Presley impersonator, and Sunday night, he’ll perform on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” a show hosted by Melissa McCarthy that spotlights talented children from across the United States.

Watkins made the announcement on his Facebook page earlier this week.

The show will air at 6 p.m. on NBC, the post stated.

Watkins appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2017, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

