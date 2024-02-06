Elroy Kinder: Preserving, sharing history was his life

Elroy Kinder was a man passionate about the past and focused on preserving it for the future.

A father, husband, teacher, veteran and historian, Kinder died Dec. 30, 2022, a few weeks before his 89th birthday. His friends, family and those interested in the local history of Southeast Missouri will be able to experience his legacy for years to come.

"Dad wanted to honor the lives of those that came before us," his daughter, Jill Haman, said.

One of Kinder's many passion was keeping track of the family genealogy. He gave a copy of that to his nephew, Jeffrey Massey, as a wedding present. It was a printed book complete with photos, letters and family histories spanning hundreds of years.

"He was a wonderful uncle and a generous uncle, and we are forever grateful for that gift, a real labor of love," Massey said.

Elroy Kinder and his wife, Mary Susan, on their wedding day in 1962. The pair were married for more than 50 years until Mary Susan's death in 2014. Submitted

Elroy Kinder and his wife, Mary Susan, on their wedding day in 1962. The pair were married for more than 50 years until Mary Susan's death in 2014. Submitted

Ric Kight, Kinder's nephew, lost his mother, Arlene, when she was just 57. Kinder would often share with Kight stories of his mother. Kight said Kinder's passing will now mean stories from his mother's early life will remain incomplete.

"Elroy had a unique appreciation for the importance of history," Kight said. "Perhaps a lesson to all of us from the grave."

Kinder's work with local history extended beyond his relatives to much of Southeast Missouri. He served on Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission in the 1990s. He wrote several histories on local churches and cemeteries. He was instrumental in preservation efforts at Shady Grove Cemetery -- a Black cemetery established after the Civil War that was recently put on the National Register of Historic Places -- just south of Cape Girardeau.

Teacher

Kinder's fervor for teaching also extended beyond his family. He taught science for many decades at schools in Sikeston, Missouri, and later Cape Girardeau.

Elroy Kinder at Cape Girardeau County Historical Society. Director Carla Jordan estimated Kinder contributed around one-fifth of the society's important collections. Submitted

Elroy Kinder at Cape Girardeau County Historical Society. Director Carla Jordan estimated Kinder contributed around one-fifth of the society's important collections. Submitted

Greg Waddle was a student of Kinder's in the early 1980s at L.J. Schultz Middle School in Cape Girardeau. Waddle said Kinder was a teacher who truly loved the subject he was teaching. He used practical experiences in class to get the students more involved. Waddle said Kinder's care inspired him to pursue a lifelong hobby of collecting.

Kinder was a gentle man of dedication, perseverance and preservation, his friends and family said. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, his daughter, Kathy Kinder, said.

Kight agreed.

"His voice was soft-spoken, and I cannot even remember a time when he raised his voice to make a point," Kight said. "That gentleness commanded respect, and if you chose to dispute him, you immediately knew that if you had said something incorrect, his correction would be soft and measured."

He was a dedicated and loving husband. Kinder met the love of his life, Mary Susan Sciortino, in 1961, while he was working in St. Louis. The pair would get married a little more than a year later.

"He would recall often, even after her death in 2014, the details that led up to how they met," Haman said.