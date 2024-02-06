All sections
October 29, 2019

Elks offering free care with mobile dental unit

The Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Elks Lodge No. 639, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau, from now to Nov. 14 providing dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. According to Truman Medical Center Lakewood’s website, the Missouri Elks philanthropic program uses two, 33-foot dental vans to bring accessible, free dental services to areas of the state that need it most...

Southeast Missourian

The Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Elks Lodge No. 639, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau, from now to Nov. 14 providing dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

According to Truman Medical Center Lakewood’s website, the Missouri Elks philanthropic program uses two, 33-foot dental vans to bring accessible, free dental services to areas of the state that need it most.

Truman Medical Center Lakewood provides administrative expertise to operate and coordinate the program.

The program has served more than 100,000 residents, and has been operated by the Dental Department of Truman Medical Center Lakewood of Kansas City since 1962, in partnership with the Missouri Elks Benevolent Association according to the website.

All services are provided at no cost to eligible patients.

For information about patient eligibility, visit www.lakewoodhospitalkc.org/services/dental, and to make an appointment with the mobile unit, call (573) 690-6003.

