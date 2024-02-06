Elks offering free care with mobile dental unit

The Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Elks Lodge No. 639, 639 Elks Lane in Cape Girardeau, from now to Nov. 14 providing dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults living in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

According to Truman Medical Center Lakewood’s website, the Missouri Elks philanthropic program uses two, 33-foot dental vans to bring accessible, free dental services to areas of the state that need it most.

Truman Medical Center Lakewood provides administrative expertise to operate and coordinate the program.