Elks Mobile Dental Unit coming Monday to Cape Girardeau

"The purpose of the program is to bring primary care dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults throughout the State of Missouri," according to a Lakewood Medical Center news release.

The unit will be in Cape Girardeau from June 12 through Thursday, June 15, and patients may be eligible for free dental care if they live in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott or Stoddard County while the unit is stopped.

The Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, 639 Elk Lane. To book an appointment, call (816) 404-6904.