June 6, 2023
Elks Mobile Dental Unit coming Monday to Cape Girardeau
The Lakewood Medical Center's Elks Mobile Dental Unit will arrive in Cape Girardeau on Monday, June 12. The unit is in its 61st year of serving patients in Missouri. The mobile vehicle provides dental services such as X-rays, fillings, extractions and cleanings...
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The Lakewood Medical Center's Elks Mobile Dental Unit will arrive in Cape Girardeau on Monday, June 12. The unit is in its 61st year of serving patients in Missouri.

The mobile vehicle provides dental services such as X-rays, fillings, extractions and cleanings.

"The purpose of the program is to bring primary care dental services to developmentally disabled children and adults throughout the State of Missouri," according to a Lakewood Medical Center news release.

The unit will be in Cape Girardeau from June 12 through Thursday, June 15, and patients may be eligible for free dental care if they live in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott or Stoddard County while the unit is stopped.

The Elks Mobile Dental Unit will be at Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, 639 Elk Lane. To book an appointment, call (816) 404-6904.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

