Eleven new coronavirus cases reported in region Wednesday

Bollinger County cases increased by one, for a total of 11 (seven recoveries, zero deaths).

Stoddard County Public Health Center reported one new case in the county (121 total, 76 recoveries, eight deaths).

Alexander County, Illinois, also reported one new case (17 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).

No new cases were reported in Perry County on Wednesday (85 cases total, 66 recoveries, zero deaths) or in Union County, Illinois (168 total, 92 recoveries, 15 deaths).