NewsJune 18, 2020

Eleven new coronavirus cases reported in region Wednesday

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Southeast Missouri. Scott County Health Department reported five new cases Wednesday. The county reports a total of 145 cases (99 recoveries, 11 deaths). Cape Girardeau County reported three new cases — one in the city of Cape Girardeau and one in the county. There are a total of 141 cases in the county, with 112 confirmed cases and 29 probable (102 recoveries, 3 deaths)...

Nicolette Baker

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Southeast Missouri.

Scott County Health Department reported five new cases Wednesday. The county reports a total of 145 cases (99 recoveries, 11 deaths).

Cape Girardeau County reported three new cases — one in the city of Cape Girardeau and one in the county. There are a total of 141 cases in the county, with 112 confirmed cases and 29 probable (102 recoveries, 3 deaths).

Bollinger County cases increased by one, for a total of 11 (seven recoveries, zero deaths).

Stoddard County Public Health Center reported one new case in the county (121 total, 76 recoveries, eight deaths).

Alexander County, Illinois, also reported one new case (17 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).

No new cases were reported in Perry County on Wednesday (85 cases total, 66 recoveries, zero deaths) or in Union County, Illinois (168 total, 92 recoveries, 15 deaths).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

