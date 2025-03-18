Elevated fire risks loom as gusty winds expected in Southeast Missouri

Vegetation is rapidly drying out after last weekend’s rain and the National Weather Service is warning of elevated fire risks.

A red flag warning is in effect Tuesday over western portions of Southeast Missouri, , including the Mark Twain National Forest, where the driest conditions are expected.

The NWS reports southerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph are expected.

The strongest will be over portions of southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. The winds will remain gusty through the night.

Relative humidity is 25-35% in the region.