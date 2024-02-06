Inspired by the Lift Up Lou project in Louisville, Kentucky, Elevate Cape aims to bring people and projects together who are already working toward a common goal: betterment.

"I thought it was a really interesting approach," Downes said of the Kentucky project.

Downes, who does community outreach for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and is also a certified yoga instructor at Shakti & Free Studio (she also leads yoga at the riverfront), said the quarantine meant the Arts Council had to change its model pretty quickly, and so did several others.

"I saw how many businesses and organizations were doing this, all putting out the same message: Shop local, support local people," Downes said. "When you see everyone on the same page, why not channel that into one accord so it's not a bunch of disparate parts?"

Downes moved to Cape Girardeau from Chicago about five years ago, she said, and one big difference

"So many people are putting in so much work, and you don't want that to go ignored," Downes said. "These are people's passions."

Downes said while there's inspiration everywhere, it's putting in the follow-through behind it that can be tricky. A lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into a collaboration like this, but, she said, "When we brought everyone together, it was effortless. I couldn't believe how great it was to work with them. It's been really cool to see."

So far, Elevate Cape has done fundraisers, including one for the Islamic Center after the arson in April, a food drive for Christ Church of the Nazarene's food effort, a food drive to benefit the Safe House for Women (going on now), and next week, Moms Demand Action will be featured on Elevate Cape's page to spotlight Gun Violence Awareness Week.

"We have a lot of good people here in town," Downes said. "That's what I really love about Cape. I was really involved in art and activism in Chicago, and you could do individual things, but it was hard to build a movement. Here, there are only so many people, and the people building the movement are running in a lot of the same circles, doing a lot of the same things. There's a lot of crossover."

To Downes, that crossover meant potential.

"[The Arts Council] did an event for Convivial [earlier this year], bringing together Moms Demand Action, Jefferson Elementary, Renita Green [pastor of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau], the Honorable Young Men's Club -- sitting in that room that night was overwhelming, how powerful people are together," Downes said. "I think that was really the jumping off point of seeing how everybody can work together."

Beyond that, Downes said, it's no coincidence that this all came together earlier this year, as COVID-19 was shaping more decisions on personal and professional levels.

"I think stepping up when there's a call is a huge part of leadership, and I think that's really what the project came from," she said. "You see there's a need, see a lot of people struggling, and you answer the call. Not only have people answered the call, now we're getting new projects and really working with local businesses, getting them spotlighted. It's pretty incredible."

Downes said the working-together aspect fascinates her. "I read a lot about consciousness, being a yoga instructor," she said. "How can we use our consciousness to create sustainable prosperity? If you have consciousness and it's not helping anybody, it's kind of wasted."

The community has resources, Downes added, and it's not always about money. It's about time and talent, or anything else people can bring to the table. "I think when people feel invited to join in, no matter what resources they have, that's where the magic happens," Downes said.

For the future, well, Downes said the focus is on continuing to build partnerships.

"The thing is, we have to be really careful, how far in advance we strategize with physical events," Downes said. That means discussions about socially-distanced, outdoor events, virtual events and tools to help bring people together -- "in public, but in a way people can come out and feel safe and celebrate Cape."

Elevate Cape will also feature businesses and organizations and the events they're planning, Downes said.

"It's hard to vacillate between vision and action, but we're trying," Downes said. "We're trying."

Also, the project will feature information on next week's municipal election, she said.