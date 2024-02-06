ST. LOUIS -- A female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo died shortly after her herd became agitated from a small dog running loose, zoo officials said.

Rani died Oct. 13 at age 27. The zoo announced her death Tuesday.

"We are absolutely devastated. We ask for the community's thoughts and support during this difficult time," zoo director Michael Macek said in a news release. "Our team of professional animal care experts did everything possible, but we couldn't save Rani."

A small, unleashed and lost dog was seen running in a non-public area near the Elephant Barn on Oct. 13. Elephant care workers were trying to contain the dog, but an elephant outside the barn became agitated and was moved inside, the zoo said.

Rani was already inside the barn, eating and didn't see the dog. But members of the elephant care team "observed Rani become agitated in reaction to the vocalizations from the herd. They saw Rani circle and vocalize, all within a very brief period, before collapsing," the zoo release said.

Attempts to revive the elephant were unsuccessful. The rest of the herd calmed down quickly, the zoo said.

Initial necropsy results showed some preexisting changes in Rani's heart, but further tests are being conducted.