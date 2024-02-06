All sections
December 15, 2018

Elephant death third this month at Grant's Farm

AFFTON, Mo. -- Another elephant has died at the Grant's Farm attraction in St. Louis County, the third elephant to die this month and the fourth since March. The elephant named Max died Wednesday at age 15. The cause of death is not known but Grant's Farm said Max was "greatly impacted" by the recent deaths of two other elephants...

Associated Press

AFFTON, Mo. -- Another elephant has died at the Grant's Farm attraction in St. Louis County, the third elephant to die this month and the fourth since March.

The elephant named Max died Wednesday at age 15. The cause of death is not known but Grant's Farm said Max was "greatly impacted" by the recent deaths of two other elephants.

A 38-year-old elephant named Toby and 34-year-old Mickey died earlier this month. The facility said the deaths do not appear to be related.

A fourth elephant, Bud, died in March at age 34.

Grant's Farm calls the deaths "heartbreaking."

Grant's Farm was built by Ulysses S. Grant on land given to him and his wife by his father in 1848. It is home to the Budweiser Clydesdales and other animals.

State News
