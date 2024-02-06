Elephant death third this month at Grant's Farm

AFFTON, Mo. -- Another elephant has died at the Grant's Farm attraction in St. Louis County, the third elephant to die this month and the fourth since March.

The elephant named Max died Wednesday at age 15. The cause of death is not known but Grant's Farm said Max was "greatly impacted" by the recent deaths of two other elephants.

A 38-year-old elephant named Toby and 34-year-old Mickey died earlier this month. The facility said the deaths do not appear to be related.