Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters Wednesday

A scheduled electrical repair at Cape Girardeau Police Department will shut off power to the headquarters Wednesday.
Officials anticipate the outage to begin at 8 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. The facility will be closed to the public during this time.
During the outage, the public should use two contact telephone numbers -- (573) 339-6307 or (573) 339-6660 -- to reach administrators, who will be off site during the repair.
Requests for police records will also be unavailable during this time. These requests will be fulfilled once power is restored. Records requests should be emailed to records@cityofcape.org.
Calls to 911 and law enforcement response to calls for service will not be affected during the scheduled outage.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.