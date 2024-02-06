Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters Wednesday

During the outage, the public should use two contact telephone numbers -- (573) 339-6307 or (573) 339-6660 -- to reach administrators, who will be off site during the repair.

Requests for police records will also be unavailable during this time. These requests will be fulfilled once power is restored. Records requests should be emailed to records@cityofcape.org.

Calls to 911 and law enforcement response to calls for service will not be affected during the scheduled outage.