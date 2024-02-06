Electrical fires more frequent during winter months

With electrical fires typically increasing during the winter months, it’s important to know some common causes and how to keep homes and families safe.

Many electrical fires occuring during this time of year are because of the misuse of electrical cords and appliances, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department interim fire chief Randy Morris. One of the most common causes of electrical fires is from improper use of space heaters.

“With colder weather, people like to have their little personal heater or something like that,” Morris said, “and what will happen is, over time using those, someone will inadvertently leave combustible items close to the heater itself. Once that happens, it can actually heat up to the point where it catches on fire. If it’s near a piece of furniture or other items that will burn very easily, that’s where we would see a quick turnaround in the flame spread and, ultimately, the house catches on fire.”

Morris said the department often deals with fires caused by overloaded circuits, and wiring not being the proper gauge.

“For example, during Christmastime when people are doing their holiday lights and decorating, they’ll overload a circuit,” Morris said. “A plug-in in your home can be on a certain circuit that can be supplying several other things in your home, and if you overload those, that could cause a fire.