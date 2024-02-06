Electric vehicle readiness plan approval delayed

A 75-page electric vehicle readiness plan has been delivered to local transportation officials by a consultant firm but it likely will not be approved, as originally scheduled, next week.

The report, prepared for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) by Olsson consultants of Overland Park, Kansas, has a few missing pieces.

"During our planning committee meeting earlier this month, it appears not all comments we forwarded to Olsson were incorporated in the final draft so the panel recommended tabling approval," said Alex McElroy, SEMPO executive director.

Approval of the plan now is likely in October, he said.

Included in the document is a projection on the additional stress electric vehicles will put on state highways and thoroughfares.

A woman charges an electric vehicle in this undated photo. Kansas-based Olsson's final iteration of its readiness plan for the Cape Girardeau region is in and local transportation officials will review its contents next week. Approval is expected in October. Submitted

"Motor fuel consumption is going to decrease, as more EVs use the roadways, and wear and tear is going to increase," according to the text of the report, which urged officials to investigate "sustainable revenue sources" for infrastructure once more of the buying public embraces EVs.

McElroy points out EVs are simply heavier than standard carburetion cars and trucks because of the heft of the batteries necessary to power them.