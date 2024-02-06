All sections
June 28, 2018

Electric issues delay newspaper delivery to some subscribers

Due to electrical issues at the Southeast Missourian production plant, some subscribers who receive the newspaper by mail will not receive the paper today. Instead, they should receive both the Thursday and Friday editions on Friday. Some home delivery subscribers may also have received their newspaper late this morning. We regret the delays for all customers affected...

