April 6, 2019

Election winner mistakenly said opponent lived with a felon

Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Mo. -- The winner of an election for city prosecutor in Farmington admitted she incorrectly said in a mailer sent two days before the vote her opponent was living with a felon.

Julie McCarver was re-elected Tuesday, defeating lawyer Cira Duffe.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reported McCarver said in a Facebook post Friday she had "rigorously investigated" and believed Duffe lived with a felon. But she said she later discovered a person with a long criminal record had the same name as the man who lives with Duffe.

Duffe responded Friday that McCarver lied about another person having the same name, and in other information in the mailer. She said she's taking the issue to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

