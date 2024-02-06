With the November general election now just six weeks away, Cape Girardeau County will send out ballots this week -- both traditional absentee and the special mail-in option authorized by the Missouri General Assembly due to COVID-19.

"I expect at least 2,000 ballots by mail will be sent from our office on Tuesday," said county clerk Kara Clark Summers, adding that 100 ballots to active-duty military personnel and overseas voters were sent out Friday.

Summers said her office has received a significant number of emails and phone calls from voters intending to vote before Nov. 3 asking when their ballots will arrive.

Voters have several options for the general election:

Vote in-person Nov. 3 at the voter's designated polling place or at either one of the following central polling sites: the county administration building, One Barton Square in Jackson or Cape Girardeau's Osage Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway.

Vote in-person before Nov. 3 (walk-in absentee) at either central polling site in Jackson or Cape beginning Tuesday and available every weekday until Nov. 2. The county will also accept walk-in absentee voting at those two locations on Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Vote using a traditional absentee ballot mailed to a voter's home which may be either mailed back to the county or dropped off in-person before Nov. 3.

In voting absentee without using a notary, a voter must be physically incapacitated or disabled, confined due to illness or caring for someone incapacitated or confined. Also not requiring a notary is the coronavirus excuse -- including voters 65 and older, residence in a long-term care facility, those with chronic lung disease, chronic moderate-to-severe asthma, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, serious heart conditions, diabetes and those who are otherwise immunocompromised.

To vote without going to the polls on Election Day and not having a valid absentee ballot excuse, a special mail-in option may be requested. These time-limited special ballots, which the state legislature has authorized only through the end of 2020, do require a notary and must be returned by mail.

Confused?

"If a voter isn't sure what to do, visit capecountyelections.com or call (573) 243-3547," Summers said, adding that traditional absentee ballots may be requested by fax, by email or via the county clerk's website. Special mail-in ballots may be requested only through either U.S. mail or in-person.

Voter beware

"We're getting a lot of calls from people getting direct-mail pieces saying they're not registered to vote or encouraging them to check," said Summers, county clerk since 2007.