With the November general election now just six weeks away, Cape Girardeau County will send out ballots this week -- both traditional absentee and the special mail-in option authorized by the Missouri General Assembly due to COVID-19.
"I expect at least 2,000 ballots by mail will be sent from our office on Tuesday," said county clerk Kara Clark Summers, adding that 100 ballots to active-duty military personnel and overseas voters were sent out Friday.
Summers said her office has received a significant number of emails and phone calls from voters intending to vote before Nov. 3 asking when their ballots will arrive.
Voters have several options for the general election:
"If a voter isn't sure what to do, visit capecountyelections.com or call (573) 243-3547," Summers said, adding that traditional absentee ballots may be requested by fax, by email or via the county clerk's website. Special mail-in ballots may be requested only through either U.S. mail or in-person.
"We're getting a lot of calls from people getting direct-mail pieces saying they're not registered to vote or encouraging them to check," said Summers, county clerk since 2007.
"Call my office if you are uncertain about your voting status but don't give out your personal information to an untrusted source," she added
Voters will soon be able to check online whether a requested ballot has been mailed or, conversely, to see whether it has been received by the county.
"We don't have a firm date yet when the tracker will be up and running, but I expect it next week," said Summers, adding the Cape County Commission recently authorized the option at its Sept. 14 meeting.
When the tracker is active, a voter may go to the county clerk's website and enter a last name plus a "sequence number" provided in the ballot envelope.
Re-register
If a voter has moved from one Missouri county to another, Summers said, re-registration may be done through the Missouri Secretary of State's website. For other ways to re-register, call the county clerk.
The last day to register for the general election is October 7.
Summers told county commissioners she expects voter participation as high as 85% for the general election.
