Election results inspire couple to travel the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In September, Brett and Betsy Miller -- both planning to retire after raising two children and teaching for three decades -- sold their Springfield house.
They planned to downsize into a bungalow-style home. An architect drew up custom plans.
"By early November, we were ready to put shovels in the dirt," Brett Miller said.
But he and his wife decided to wait a week, until after the presidential election.
They expected Hillary Clinton to win.
"It's not gonna matter," they told each other.
The night of the election, they watched with friends who were letting them stay in their garage apartment.
Everyone in the room was shocked by Donald Trump's victory and Missouri's election results.
"When it became clear what was happening, I turned to Betsy and said, 'I can't do this,'" Brett Miller said.
"Neither can I," Betsy said.
They felt it would be meaningless to spend the next few months picking out draperies and flooring.
The Millers felt the United States had become "a more aggressive and angry culture," but instead of running away from that impression, they wanted to seek understanding.
They decided to take a year-long road trip around the United States and parts of Canada, "on the road and into the soul of America."
They bought a Winnebago, packed up their dog and set out west through Kansas and Colorado, the first leg of their trip.
They wanted to engage with people: friends, family and strangers.
"We're interested in the big things that divide us and the big things that unite us and how we move forward," Brett said.
Brett plans to write a book about "our problems communicating with people who don't agree with us."
Betsy, a former elementary teacher, plans at least a couple of children's books on similar themes.
"How do they view people who are different?" she asked. "What do they do when people are mean and angry? Why are people mean and angry?"
Documentary-style video might be a possibility, too. They're also blogging along the way, dubbing their travel project "Something Gigantic."
"One reason I left my job is that I don't feel like incremental change is good enough anymore," Brett said. "Listening a little better or engaging in some small, strategic moves isn't going to make a difference.
"Something gigantic has to change."
