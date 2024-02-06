Election results inspire couple to travel the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In September, Brett and Betsy Miller -- both planning to retire after raising two children and teaching for three decades -- sold their Springfield house.

They planned to downsize into a bungalow-style home. An architect drew up custom plans.

"By early November, we were ready to put shovels in the dirt," Brett Miller said.

But he and his wife decided to wait a week, until after the presidential election.

They expected Hillary Clinton to win.

"It's not gonna matter," they told each other.

The night of the election, they watched with friends who were letting them stay in their garage apartment.

Everyone in the room was shocked by Donald Trump's victory and Missouri's election results.

"When it became clear what was happening, I turned to Betsy and said, 'I can't do this,'" Brett Miller said.

"Neither can I," Betsy said.

They felt it would be meaningless to spend the next few months picking out draperies and flooring.