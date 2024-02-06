All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2018

Election officials want overhaul of initative petitions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's top election official is asking lawmakers to overhaul the initiative petition process by charging fees to file them and verifying collected signatures. The number of initiative petitions filed in the hopes of making it on the statewide ballot went from 15 a decade ago to 330 so far this year, the Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's top election official is asking lawmakers to overhaul the initiative petition process by charging fees to file them and verifying collected signatures.

The number of initiative petitions filed in the hopes of making it on the statewide ballot went from 15 a decade ago to 330 so far this year, the Kansas City Star reported.

The process is getting out of hand and is dominated by special interests, said Jay Ashcroft, the Republican secretary of state.

"Right now, we have individuals who are spending millions of dollars because they can't get the laws that they want and they want to bypass the Legislature," Ashcroft said. "I think that's inappropriate. We shouldn't be subsidizing that with taxpayer dollars."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ashcroft is proposing a $500 fee to file an initiative petition. The fee would be refunded if enough signatures are collected to place the question on the ballot.

He also wants to collect a 40-cents-per-signature fee to help county clerks cover the administrative cost of verifying signatures. The fee would apply only if the people collecting the signatures were being paid.

Opponents such as labor unions see the proposed changes as an unconstitutional attempt to limit citizens' ability to create change in state government.

Changing a state law in Missouri requires at least 100,000 signatures that must come from six of the state's eight congressional districts.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy