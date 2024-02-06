Most Cape Girardeau County voters will stay away from the polls Tuesday despite major ballot issues in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, according to election officials.

Elections in surrounding counties are also expected to draw few voters as has historically been the case.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said, “I would love to see people turn out.”

But she said only about 12 percent to 14 percent of voters typically cast ballots in an April election.

Summers said she expects that will the case this time, too. The county has more than 52,000 registered voters. If her projection holds true, little more than 7,000 voters will go to the polls.

Four polling places in Cape Girardeau County will be closed for this election because there are no candidates or issues on the ballot in those precincts, Summers said. Closed polling locations include Jackson Junior High School (Byrd 5 and 6), Burfordville Baptist Church, Nell Holcomb School and Jackson Gospel Chapel (Oriole/Neely’s Landing).

In addition, some of those who vote at certain polling locations will not have a ballot to vote because none of their local governmental entities, such as cities and schools, have elections, Summers said.

Voters who are uncertain whether there is an election in their precinct are encouraged to call the county clerk’s office.

Scott County Clerk Rita Milam estimated 12 percent of registered voters there will go to the polls.

Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz projects turnout of 12 percent to 15 percent.

“I would like to be wrong,” said Kutz, who said he wishes more voters would go to the polls in local elections.

Ballot measures

In the Cape Girardeau School District, voters will decide the fate of a $12 million, no-tax-increase, bond issue. Under Missouri law, the bond issue needs a 57.14 percent approval to pass.

The measure would finance major upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools, construction of an early childhood development center and other improvements. It includes $4 million toward construction of an indoor aquatic center on the Jefferson School campus.

In Jackson, a 2.5 percent use-tax measure is on the ballot. City officials have tried twice before unsuccessfully to pass a use tax.