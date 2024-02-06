Most Cape Girardeau County voters will stay away from the polls Tuesday despite major ballot issues in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, according to election officials.
Elections in surrounding counties are also expected to draw few voters as has historically been the case.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said, “I would love to see people turn out.”
But she said only about 12 percent to 14 percent of voters typically cast ballots in an April election.
Summers said she expects that will the case this time, too. The county has more than 52,000 registered voters. If her projection holds true, little more than 7,000 voters will go to the polls.
Four polling places in Cape Girardeau County will be closed for this election because there are no candidates or issues on the ballot in those precincts, Summers said. Closed polling locations include Jackson Junior High School (Byrd 5 and 6), Burfordville Baptist Church, Nell Holcomb School and Jackson Gospel Chapel (Oriole/Neely’s Landing).
In addition, some of those who vote at certain polling locations will not have a ballot to vote because none of their local governmental entities, such as cities and schools, have elections, Summers said.
Voters who are uncertain whether there is an election in their precinct are encouraged to call the county clerk’s office.
Scott County Clerk Rita Milam estimated 12 percent of registered voters there will go to the polls.
Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz projects turnout of 12 percent to 15 percent.
“I would like to be wrong,” said Kutz, who said he wishes more voters would go to the polls in local elections.
In the Cape Girardeau School District, voters will decide the fate of a $12 million, no-tax-increase, bond issue. Under Missouri law, the bond issue needs a 57.14 percent approval to pass.
The measure would finance major upgrades to Alma Schrader and Jefferson elementary schools, construction of an early childhood development center and other improvements. It includes $4 million toward construction of an indoor aquatic center on the Jefferson School campus.
In Jackson, a 2.5 percent use-tax measure is on the ballot. City officials have tried twice before unsuccessfully to pass a use tax.
This time, city leaders are touting projects the city can’t afford without a use tax, including startup costs for a curbside recycling program, LED streetlights from Interstate 55 to the Walmart area on East Jackson Boulevard and construction of a new municipal swimming pool.
The sales tax would generate an estimated $600,000 to $750,000 annually, officials said.
A measure to enact a 6 percent hotel tax is on the ballot in Perry County. The tax could generate more than $100,000 annually.
Supporters said it would mean more dollars to promote and grow tourism.
Voters in the small city of Morley, Missouri, in Scott County will be casting ballots on two issues: extension of a half-cent sales tax for five years and whether the city should be included in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.
In Jackson, Ward 4 Alderman Tom Kimbel faces a challenge from Steven Lee.
There are no contested races in the City of Cape Girardeau.
But there are various races elsewhere in the region to fill positions on city, school and other government boards.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.