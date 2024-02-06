Election officials: Columbia City Council race ended in tie

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Election certification conducted Monday found an election for a Columbia City Council seat ended in a tie.

Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in April 5's election for the Third Ward seat on the city council, according to the certification.

Skala, a five-term incumbent, was challenged by Lovelady, a community activist and business owner.

The process for determining a winner goes to Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.