NewsApril 13, 2022

Election officials: Columbia City Council race ended in tie

Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in April 5's election for the Third Ward seat on the city council, according to the certification...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Election certification conducted Monday found an election for a Columbia City Council seat ended in a tie.

Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in April 5's election for the Third Ward seat on the city council, according to the certification.

Skala, a five-term incumbent, was challenged by Lovelady, a community activist and business owner.

The process for determining a winner goes to Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.

The candidates could seek a recount or agree to resolve the issue with a method such as a drawing. Or the city could call a special election, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

Skala said he is not inclined to seek a recount or agree to a method such as a drawing.

Lovelady said Monday he wasn't ready to issue a statement about which method he would choose.

If the city calls a special election, Skala would remain in his seat until the next available election date, which is the Aug. 2 primary.

