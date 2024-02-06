Election official expects low voter turnout for Cape tax issue

Fewer than 2,500 voters are projected to turn out in Tuesday’s election in Cape Girardeau to decide the fate of a measure to extend the city’s capital improvement sales tax.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, the county’s top election official, estimated Friday only 8% to 10% of the city’s 23,460 registered voters will go to the polls.

Summers said there appears to be no organized opposition to the tax. The fact it is not a new tax is expected to make it easier to pass, she added.

“That takes some of the pain off of it,” Summers said.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The boards of directors of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Cape, a downtown revitalization organization, have endorsed the tax issue.

Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend more than $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system.

The money would come from a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax that has been levied for 25 years. Tuesday’s vote will determine whether the tax will be extended to 2034.

A simple majority is needed for passage.

Here’s where the money would go:

Water projects: $18 million

Street repairs: $7.5 million

City hall: $6 million

Airport projects: $4.25 million

Bond interest: $4.7 million

Contingency: $50,000

The sales tax would fund only part of the cost of the city hall and airport projects, with the remainder of the cost coming from other sources, city officials said.

Cape Girardeau’s city hall project involves renovating the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex and constructing an addition tying the two buildings together.

When completed, it would serve as the new headquarters for city government, replacing the Independence Street building now serving as city hall.

The project would cost an estimated $12 million, with the sales tax funding half of the cost and casino revenue the other half.

Old Town Cape’s board said in a news release Friday it favors transforming the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into city hall.

“These buildings are owned by the city and are at risk without a feasible plan to use them,” the board said.