Election filing open for Scott County offices

Filing for political office in Scott County opened Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.
Candidates who filed for offices are all registered as Republicans. The offices are associate commissioner District 1 and District 2, sheriff, assessor, public administrator and coroner.
The candidates filing for office are:
The primary election filing closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
