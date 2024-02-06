Eleanor Roosevelt's Cape speech recalled on anniversary of FDR's death

Franklin D. Roosevelt, the nation’s 32nd president, died of a cerebral hemorrhage 76 years ago today in Warm Springs, Georgia — a sudden passing that catapulted Harry Truman of Missouri into the Oval Office.
FDR, the nation’s only chief executive to be elected to four terms in office, was survived by his wife of 40 years, Eleanor.
Eleanor Roosevelt, who remained active in public life after FDR’s death, served for a time as chairwoman of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and spoke frequently to various groups.
On Oct. 18, 1957, Roosevelt spoke to an audience of 2,300 educators at Houck Field House, the guest speaker at the concluding session of the 82nd annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association.
The event was intended for association members, but the general public was permitted to attend for a 50-cent admission.
Roosevelt spoke in Cape Girardeau after having recently returned from a tour of the Soviet Union, speaking on the subject, “Is America Facing World Leadership?”
Floyd E. Hamlett of Caruthersville, Missouri, president of the SMTA and superintendent of schools in Pemiscot County, presided at the first session of the one-day convention.
Roosevelt, before her speech at Houck, attended a nearby dinner for superintendents and principals at Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St.
Southeast Missourian archives