Elaine Edgar leads in fundraising with GOP primary looming

Elaine Edgar, in her first bid for public office, has raised the most campaign money in the three-way Republican field for Tuesday's primary election for state House District 147 in Cape Girardeau.
Her GOP opponents, Nate Thomas and John Voss, both have electoral experience on Cape Girardeau City Council.
According to Missouri Ethics Commission financial disclosure reports, Edgar, a Cape Girardeau real estate brokerage owner and former teacher, has raised $64,837 as of Monday.
MEC requires candidates to file a final detailed finance report eight days before election.
Thomas, co-owner of BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau and a former policy expert for the American Physical Therapy Association in Washington, D.C., has amassed $37,886.05. Thomas is the incumbent Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city council member.
John Voss, a retired Procter & Gamble engineer who formerly served eight years as Cape's Ward 1 council member, has raised $31,793.94.
Edgar also has a healthy lead in what MEC calls "money on hand," with $25,247.83 in her war chest.
Thomas and Voss have $5,513.33 and $4,243.02 on hand, respectively.
Each of the candidates has loaned money to their campaigns.
Edgar has lent Cape Citizens for Elaine Edgar a total of $30,000.
Thomas has loaned Committee to Elect Nathan Thomas $10,000, while Voss's loan to Friends of John Voss is $5,000.
She has also received three donations totaling $23,418 from Missouri Federation for Children PAC.
Other PAC contributions for Edgar are from Missouri Alliance, Missouri Realtors, Catalyst, SOCO Red, Physician Led Anesthesia, Right Path, Rocker P. Brand, Missouri National Education Association, Missouri Right to Life and Camden County Republican Club.
Other PAC contributions include $500 from Missouri State Council of Firefighters; $350 each from Missouri First, Living Well and Build St. Louis. Thomas also rec'd a contribution of $500 from Cape Girardeau Firefighters for Responsible Gov't.
The winner of Tuesday's primary will face Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek in the Nov. 8 general election.
Both men are uncontested in their respective parties.
