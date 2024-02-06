All sections
NewsMay 21, 2020

Eighth Scott County resident dies from coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, though officials in Scott County reported another death attributed to the disease. Scott County’s total cases number increased by two to 88. The death was the eighth in the county caused by the disease associated with coronavirus. Sixty-four residents in the county have recovered from the virus...

Southeast Missourian

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, though officials in Scott County reported another death attributed to the disease.

Scott County’s total cases number increased by two to 88. The death was the eighth in the county caused by the disease associated with coronavirus. Sixty-four residents in the county have recovered from the virus.

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported one new case, pushing the county’s total to 55. Forty-two of the county’s COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported one new case, bringing its total to 66, and 28 county residents have recovered from the virus.

No new cases were reporter in Bollinger (5) or Perry (47) counties in Missouri or Union (122) or Alexander (8) counties in Illinois.

